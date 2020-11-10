Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 17,298,258 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.58 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 4.6% during that session. The CGC stock price is -9.64% off its 52-week high price of $26.95 and 63.38% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) trade information

Sporting 4.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CGC stock price touched $26.95- or saw a rise of 8.79%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved 16.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) have changed 36.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -27.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.5 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.08% from current levels.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.03% with a share float percentage of 19.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.42 Million shares worth more than $103.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.34 Million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 3661077 shares of worth $66.92 Million while later fund manager owns 2.69 Million shares of worth $43.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.