Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1,919,661 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.12 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The STL stock price is -33.77% off its 52-week high price of $21.63 and 56.65% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 Million shares.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) trade information

Despite being -0.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the STL stock price touched $16.76- or saw a rise of 2.74%. Year-to-date, Sterling Bancorp shares have moved -22.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have changed 35.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sterling Bancorp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.51%, compared to -12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.8% and 2150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $219.94 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $214.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $231.72 Million and $215.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.1% for the current quarter and -0.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

STL Dividends

Sterling Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between January 20 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 2.1%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.53%.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.23% with a share float percentage of 86.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sterling Bancorp having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 19.62 Million shares worth more than $229.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $211.33 Million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 5564140 shares of worth $65.21 Million while later fund manager owns 5.09 Million shares of worth $53.5 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.