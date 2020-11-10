Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 1,018,920 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.92 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The MRSN stock price is -16.23% off its 52-week high price of $26.64 and 91.01% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 748.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 935.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the MRSN stock price touched $24.69- or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 300%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have changed 17.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.74% from current levels.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +124.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.3% and 8.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -96.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $440Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $290Million and $42Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.7% for the current quarter and 947.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.8%.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.59% with a share float percentage of 95.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.25 Million shares worth more than $135.03 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 6.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.1 Million and represent 9.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1894125 shares of worth $35.27 Million while later fund manager owns 1.75 Million shares of worth $41Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.