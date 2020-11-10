fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1,378,596 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $959.68 Million, closed the last trade at $14.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -50.17% off its 52-week high price of $22 and 65.87% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 963.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Despite being -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the FUBO stock price touched $15.69- or saw a rise of 6.63%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved 64.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 45.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 768.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.04% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.