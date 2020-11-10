Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1,786,566 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.8 Billion, closed the recent trade at $154.03 per share which meant it lost -$5.96 on the day or -3.73% during that session. The TTWO stock price is -17.26% off its 52-week high price of $180.61 and 35.08% above the 52-week low of $100. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) trade information

Despite being -3.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the TTWO stock price touched $179.46 or saw a rise of 14.28%. Year-to-date, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares have moved 25.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have changed -4.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $194.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $170 while the price target rests at a high of $222. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.37% from current levels.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.1%, compared to -0.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46% and -77.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.28%.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.96% with a share float percentage of 108.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. having a total of 1011 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.11 Million shares worth more than $1.83 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.02 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 Billion and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 3245352 shares of worth $452.95 Million while later fund manager owns 2.83 Million shares of worth $394.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.