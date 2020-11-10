QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has a beta value of 4.75 and has seen 7,688,482 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.33 Million, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 17.98% during that session. The QEP stock price is -357.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.8 and 75.24% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 Million shares.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) trade information

Sporting 17.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the QEP stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 7.89%. Year-to-date, QEP Resources, Inc. shares have moved -76.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have changed 6.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QEP Resources, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.26% over the past 6 months, compared to -39.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120% and -152.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $218.52 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $195.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $321.9 Million and $225.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.1% for the current quarter and -13.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.4%.

QEP Dividends

QEP Resources, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 8.99%.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.75% with a share float percentage of 72.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QEP Resources, Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.2 Million shares worth more than $31.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.98 Million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 14928944 shares of worth $13.48 Million while later fund manager owns 8Million shares of worth $11.76 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.3% of company’s outstanding stock.