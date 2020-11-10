Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,292,031 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.94% during that session. The MOGO stock price is -54.41% off its 52-week high price of $3.15 and 72.79% above the 52-week low of $0.555. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Sporting 7.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the MOGO stock price touched $2.46-1 or saw a rise of 17.07%. Year-to-date, Mogo Inc. shares have moved -20.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 63.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have changed 39.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 176.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 130.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.98 while the price target rests at a high of $3.73. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.08% from current levels.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.48% with a share float percentage of 16.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mogo Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $1.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fortress Investment Group LLC held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mariner, LLC, with the holding of over 704.36 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $663.58 Thousand and represent 2.42% of shares outstanding.