Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1,272,612 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -14.22% during that session. The CDTX stock price is -123.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 34.67% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 315.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180.19 Million shares.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Despite being -14.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the CDTX stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 22.87%. Year-to-date, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -48.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have changed -38.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.99%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.6% and 21.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.62 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.81 Million and $2.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 264.7% for the current quarter and 58.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +48.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 61.2%.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.09% with a share float percentage of 75.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.69 Million shares worth more than $13.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 8.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, with the holding of over 2.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.42 Million and represent 6.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1196307 shares of worth $4.41 Million while later fund manager owns 657.06 Thousand shares of worth $1.87 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.5% of company’s outstanding stock.