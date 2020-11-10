Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,137,775 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $334.11 Million, closed the last trade at $22.81 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The PLL stock price is -138.93% off its 52-week high price of $54.5 and 82.46% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 Million shares.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the PLL stock price touched $25.60- or saw a rise of 10.9%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Limited shares have moved 176.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed -41.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 227.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 111.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.99% with a share float percentage of 4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Lithium Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 498.26 Thousand shares worth more than $2.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 46.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $268.31 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.