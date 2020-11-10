OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 1,186,106 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.29 Million, closed the last trade at $4.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -5.09% during that session. The ONCS stock price is -11.34% off its 52-week high price of $5.4 and 78.56% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 381.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 275.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Despite being -5.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the ONCS stock price touched $5.12-5 or saw a rise of 5.27%. Year-to-date, OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares have moved 167.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have changed 36.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 266.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +106.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.09% from current levels.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +40.5%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.98% with a share float percentage of 16.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OncoSec Medical Incorporated having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 355.05 Thousand shares worth more than $727.86 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 121.34 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $248.75 Thousand and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 80495 shares of worth $165.01 Thousand while later fund manager owns 38.59 Thousand shares of worth $79.12 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.