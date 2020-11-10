Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1,122,088 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $815.17 Million, closed the last trade at $26.37 per share which meant it gained $6.95 on the day or 35.79% during that session. The EBIX stock price is -61.59% off its 52-week high price of $42.61 and 66.82% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 235.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 238.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.8.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Sporting 35.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the EBIX stock price touched $26.88- or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Ebix, Inc. shares have moved -21.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) have changed 23.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 104.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +184.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.14% from current levels.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ebix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.03% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.4% and 31% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.18 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $128.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $147.23 Million and $146.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.1% for the current quarter and -12.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 1.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.71%.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.78% with a share float percentage of 110.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebix, Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.51 Million shares worth more than $72.3 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.41 Million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.72% shares in the company for having 1458213 shares of worth $30.04 Million while later fund manager owns 970.89 Thousand shares of worth $21.41 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.