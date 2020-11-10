Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,133,432 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.09 Million, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 11.27% during that session. The PDS stock price is -118.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 64% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 441.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 426.74 Million shares.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) trade information

Sporting 11.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the PDS stock price touched $0.768 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Precision Drilling Corporation shares have moved -46.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) have changed -0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precision Drilling Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.02% over the past 6 months, compared to -10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $308.31 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $272.18 Million and $216.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.3% for the current quarter and 11.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.07% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.7%.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.76% with a share float percentage of 33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precision Drilling Corporation having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 31.79 Million shares worth more than $24.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FIL LTD held 11.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 6.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.73 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 8914013 shares of worth $5.61 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $1.13 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.