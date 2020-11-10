Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,229,760 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $96.46 per share which meant it lost -$3.55 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The PTON stock price is -44.88% off its 52-week high price of $139.75 and 81.65% above the 52-week low of $17.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Despite being -3.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the PTON stock price touched $132.79 or saw a rise of 29.12%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have moved 231.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed -23.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $135.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -65.79% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +116.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -221.88%, compared to 0% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 145% and 105% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +111.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.1%.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.91% with a share float percentage of 71.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive, Inc. having a total of 590 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.01 Million shares worth more than $982.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $940.73 Million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 14519198 shares of worth $1.44 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.58 Million shares of worth $322.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.