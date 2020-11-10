Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1,388,452 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.51 Million, closed the last trade at $9.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -6.48% during that session. The KIRK stock price is -47.13% off its 52-week high price of $13.58 and 93.93% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 737.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.67.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

Despite being -6.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the KIRK stock price touched $11.40- or saw a rise of 19.06%. Year-to-date, Kirkland’s, Inc. shares have moved 644.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) have changed -14.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 95.02% from current levels.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kirkland’s, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1065.4% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -170.5% and 47.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +43.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.58% with a share float percentage of 39.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland’s, Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.12 Million shares worth more than $3.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Osmium Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 1.08 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.94 Million and represent 7.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 320581 shares of worth $2.78 Million while later fund manager owns 257.57 Thousand shares of worth $2.23 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.