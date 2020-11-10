Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,370,750 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.97 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The ITRM stock price is -1282.69% off its 52-week high price of $7.19 and 13.27% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the ITRM stock price touched $0.525 or saw a rise of 1.68%. Year-to-date, Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have moved -88.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have changed -49.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 830.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 154.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 236.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 188.46% from current levels.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -32.4%.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.3% with a share float percentage of 24.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iterum Therapeutics plc having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $1.82 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Canaan Partners X LLC held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 Million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.