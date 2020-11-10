Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,335,265 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -4.11% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -116.68% off its 52-week high price of $42.49 and 64.81% above the 52-week low of $6.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Despite being -4.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SPCE stock price touched $21.38- or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 67.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed -9.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.11% from current levels.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.76%, compared to -2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -170.5% and 30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $529Million and $238Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.2% for the current quarter and 715.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.8%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.96% with a share float percentage of 43.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $125.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.21 Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.2% shares in the company for having 2532293 shares of worth $41.38 Million while later fund manager owns 2.36 Million shares of worth $45.44 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.