Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1,512,116 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.56 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.25 per share which meant it gained $1.77 on the day or 18.66% during that session. The IEA stock price is -13.78% off its 52-week high price of $12.8 and 85.51% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 846.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 429.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Sporting 18.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the IEA stock price touched $12.80- or saw a rise of 14.45%. Year-to-date, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. shares have moved 240.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) have changed 72.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 337.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -42.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.22% from current levels.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +52.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.32% with a share float percentage of 78.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 875.1 Thousand shares worth more than $3.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 346.45 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 Million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Royce Micro Cap Trust. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 600000 shares of worth $2.4 Million while later fund manager owns 275.1 Thousand shares of worth $1.1 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.2% of company’s outstanding stock.