Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -1.87 and has seen 3,490,375 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $216.44 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.15% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -342.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 68.89% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.07 Million shares.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Despite being -7.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the IDEX stock price touched $1.1 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 5.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -9.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.34% with a share float percentage of 2.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics, Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&T Bank with over 2.94 Million shares worth more than $2.67 Million. As of September 29, 2020, M&T Bank held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 Million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 210982 shares of worth $191.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 125.62 Thousand shares of worth $160.79 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.