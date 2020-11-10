Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 17,253,156 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.83 Million, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 16.09% during that session. The WPG stock price is -590% off its 52-week high price of $4.485 and 24.62% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Sporting 16.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the WPG stock price touched $0.6777 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares have moved -82.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) have changed 9.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from current levels.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.85 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $170.02 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -114.5%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.12% with a share float percentage of 64.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.73 Million shares worth more than $19.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.93 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.9 Million and represent 10.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 11547121 shares of worth $7.48 Million while later fund manager owns 8.4 Million shares of worth $6.17 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.48% of company’s outstanding stock.