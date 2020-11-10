Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1,771,173 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $53.65 per share which meant it lost -$1.84 on the day or -3.32% during that session. The RUN stock price is -53.63% off its 52-week high price of $82.42 and 85.39% above the 52-week low of $7.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Despite being -3.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the RUN stock price touched $61.24- or saw a rise of 13.48%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc. shares have moved 283.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed -25.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.85% from current levels.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunrun Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +297.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -152.38%, compared to 22% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 108.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.1%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $294.53 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $331Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.7% for the current quarter and 57.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.2%.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.98% with a share float percentage of 78.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 Million shares worth more than $587.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 23.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 Billion and represent 14.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 3322722 shares of worth $256.08 Million while later fund manager owns 2.43 Million shares of worth $187.37 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.