Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 1,461,264 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.47 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The EVFM stock price is -230.4% off its 52-week high price of $7.5 and 15.86% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.15 Million shares.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Despite being -3.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the EVFM stock price touched $2.61-1 or saw a rise of 14.9%. Year-to-date, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have changed -23.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +65.4%.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.11% with a share float percentage of 55.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 12.67 Million shares worth more than $35.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 15.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.69 Million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $4.72 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $5.1 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.