Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2,574,774 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.11 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.2 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 12.6% during that session. The AFMD stock price is -16.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.91 and 66.19% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 918.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 890.8 Million shares.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Sporting 12.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the AFMD stock price touched $4.23-3 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Affimed N.V. shares have moved 48.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have changed 10.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affimed N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.5%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.4% and 36.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.93 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.32 Million and $3.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 285.4% for the current quarter and 111% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.5%.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.16% with a share float percentage of 56.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affimed N.V. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 Million shares worth more than $20.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.12 Million and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 1582727 shares of worth $5.37 Million while later fund manager owns 815.35 Thousand shares of worth $2.76 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.