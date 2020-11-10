Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 129,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.55 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.15 per share which meant it gained $6.81 on the day or 291.03% during that session. The GTEC stock price is -9.29% off its 52-week high price of $10 and 87.76% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.45 Million shares.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Sporting 291.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the GTEC stock price touched $9.66-1 or saw a rise of 13.97%. Year-to-date, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares have moved 66.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 321.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) have changed 205.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $75Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2011. Year-ago sales stood $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 77.6% for the current quarter and 52.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +336% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 88.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.14% with a share float percentage of 1.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with over 10Thousand shares worth more than $23.1 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, K2 Principal Fund, L.P. held 0.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3.62 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.36 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.