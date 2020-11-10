Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1,067,843 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.1 Million, closed the last trade at $3.73 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 13.37% during that session. The FLL stock price is -6.97% off its 52-week high price of $3.99 and 91.69% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 355.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 239.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) trade information

Sporting 13.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the FLL stock price touched $3.75-0 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, Full House Resorts, Inc. shares have moved 11.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) have changed 65.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 135.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +87.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.64% from current levels.

Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Full House Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +148.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -154.55%, compared to 5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and 118.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.85 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.02 Million and $30.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3% for the current quarter and 28.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.24% with a share float percentage of 48.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full House Resorts, Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $3.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 Million and represent 4.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 1090725 shares of worth $1.45 Million while later fund manager owns 803.16 Thousand shares of worth $1.07 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.