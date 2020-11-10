Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1,270,630 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.86 Million, closed the last trade at $2.81 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 8.08% during that session. The CHCI stock price is -122.78% off its 52-week high price of $6.26 and 62.28% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 219.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Sporting 8.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CHCI stock price touched $3.27-1 or saw a rise of 14.07%. Year-to-date, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. shares have moved 43.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) have changed 13.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 149.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +149.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 149.11% from current levels.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.3% with a share float percentage of 11.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 134.92 Thousand shares worth more than $376.42 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 54.4 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.78 Thousand and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 54400 shares of worth $151.78 Thousand while later fund manager owns 28Thousand shares of worth $68.88 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.