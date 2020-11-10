Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,209,063 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.03 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The AXGT stock price is -207.54% off its 52-week high price of $6.12 and 29.15% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) trade information

Sporting 4.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the AXGT stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 11.16%. Year-to-date, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares have moved -61.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have changed -50.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 323.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +528.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 251.76% from current levels.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.5%.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.73% with a share float percentage of 47.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.65 Million shares worth more than $10.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 7.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sphera Funds Management Ltd, with the holding of over 2.86 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.06 Million and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 64171 shares of worth $180.96 Thousand while later fund manager owns 42.78 Thousand shares of worth $127.05 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.