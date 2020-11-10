VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,374,979 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $544.62 Million, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -5.06% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -208% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 75.98% above the 52-week low of $0.5405. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Despite being -5.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the VBIV stock price touched $2.62-1 or saw a rise of 14.12%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved 63.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed -23.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 188.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from current levels.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.35%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.3% and -5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $193Million and $201Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.6% for the current quarter and -0.5% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.36% with a share float percentage of 48.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 55.04 Million shares worth more than $170.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 22.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.08 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.54 Million and represent 5.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.43% shares in the company for having 15553805 shares of worth $44.48 Million while later fund manager owns 3.47 Million shares of worth $9.92 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.