Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 2,160,177 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $623.93 Million, closed the last trade at $5.09 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 19.48% during that session. The GEL stock price is -336.15% off its 52-week high price of $22.2 and 49.31% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Sporting 19.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the GEL stock price touched $5.34-4 or saw a rise of 4.68%. Year-to-date, Genesis Energy, L.P. shares have moved -75.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have changed 4.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genesis Energy, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -950%, compared to -6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -266.7% and -60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $402.26 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $423.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $604.33 Million and $539.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -33.4% for the current quarter and -21.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +128.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.1%.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 13.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.24%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.85% with a share float percentage of 75.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Energy, L.P. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.71 Million shares worth more than $142.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 16.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 13.11 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59Million and represent 10.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.37% shares in the company for having 12703962 shares of worth $67.97 Million while later fund manager owns 9.24 Million shares of worth $49.43 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.54% of company’s outstanding stock.