Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 7,412,366 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.93 Million, closed the last trade at $5.57 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 14.37% during that session. The ASMB stock price is -399.82% off its 52-week high price of $27.84 and 14.18% above the 52-week low of $4.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 581.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) trade information

Sporting 14.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ASMB stock price touched $16.40- or saw a rise of 66.04%. Year-to-date, Assembly Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -72.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -62.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have changed -63.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 305.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +707.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.58% from current levels.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.76 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.77 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17%.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.47% with a share float percentage of 101.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assembly Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.18 Million shares worth more than $74.05 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.55 Million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.93% shares in the company for having 1626364 shares of worth $26.74 Million while later fund manager owns 842.71 Thousand shares of worth $19.65 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.