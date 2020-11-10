Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1,352,419 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $365.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -459.59% off its 52-week high price of $13.71 and 14.69% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.9 Million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the AKBA stock price touched $2.65-6 or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -60.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed -19.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.85%, compared to 17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.7% and 31.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.06 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $69.56 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.5%.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.72% with a share float percentage of 78.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 15Million shares worth more than $203.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 10.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.74 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.48 Million and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.7% shares in the company for having 12577144 shares of worth $31.57 Million while later fund manager owns 3.81 Million shares of worth $51.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.