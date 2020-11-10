9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,309,264 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.13 Million, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.94% during that session. The JFU stock price is -835.57% off its 52-week high price of $11.414 and 40.98% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9F Inc. (JFU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Despite being -3.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the JFU stock price touched $1.4582 or saw a rise of 16.34%. Year-to-date, 9F Inc. shares have moved -87.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have changed 33.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 645.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.1 while the price target rests at a high of $9.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +645.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 645.9% from current levels.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -240.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.22%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.6% with a share float percentage of 5.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9F Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northern Trust Corporation with over 55.19 Thousand shares worth more than $203.11 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Northern Trust Corporation held 0.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 29.52 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.65 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 50384 shares of worth $98.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.69 Thousand shares of worth $26.36 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.