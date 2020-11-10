Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 3,306,962 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.1 Billion, closed the recent trade at $119.27 per share which meant it lost -$1.93 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The ETSY stock price is -29.86% off its 52-week high price of $154.88 and 74.89% above the 52-week low of $29.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Despite being -1.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the ETSY stock price touched $146.6 or saw a rise of 20.46%. Year-to-date, Etsy, Inc. shares have moved 163.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have changed -20.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $160.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74 while the price target rests at a high of $178. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.96% from current levels.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Etsy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.16%, compared to 12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 132% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +97.1%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $504.91 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $372.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $270Million and $220.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87% for the current quarter and 69.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 57.05%.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.16% with a share float percentage of 87.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etsy, Inc. having a total of 699 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.13 Million shares worth more than $1.18 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.11 Million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 3380599 shares of worth $359.12 Million while later fund manager owns 2.97 Million shares of worth $315.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.