ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,412,532 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.67 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The ZI stock price is -54.55% off its 52-week high price of $64.4 and 26.01% above the 52-week low of $30.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 Million shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -172.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.68%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.8% with a share float percentage of 86.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.19 Million shares worth more than $316.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.74 Million and represent 8.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 3181107 shares of worth $136.76 Million while later fund manager owns 2.6 Million shares of worth $111.67 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5% of company’s outstanding stock.