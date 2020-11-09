Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,516,074 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $440.91 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The RIGL stock price is -100.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 52.87% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Despite being -0.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the RIGL stock price touched $2.80-6 or saw a rise of 6.79%. Year-to-date, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 21.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have changed 1.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 180.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +206.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 91.57% from current levels.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45%, compared to 16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10% and -169.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.48 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.4 Million and $55.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20% for the current quarter and -60.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.96% with a share float percentage of 86.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.46 Million shares worth more than $39.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.51 Million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.71% shares in the company for having 9638920 shares of worth $24Million while later fund manager owns 6.62 Million shares of worth $15.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.