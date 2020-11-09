Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,703,770 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.65 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 3.98% during that session. The KC stock price is -10.74% off its 52-week high price of $42.8 and 55.99% above the 52-week low of $17.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.96% with a share float percentage of 14.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors LP with over 6.35 Million shares worth more than $187.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, First Trust Advisors LP held 25.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, with the holding of over 3.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.96 Million and represent 13.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 992754 shares of worth $31.29 Million while later fund manager owns 830.23 Thousand shares of worth $26.17 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.32% of company’s outstanding stock.