LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 2,674,642 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $365.44 Million, closed the last trade at $5.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -8.09% during that session. The LC stock price is -188.65% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 15.46% above the 52-week low of $4.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Despite being -8.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the LC stock price touched $5.75-1 or saw a rise of 11.13%. Year-to-date, LendingClub Corporation shares have moved -59.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) have changed 4.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.49.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LendingClub Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7750%, compared to 1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400% and 52.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.18 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $188.49 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.6%.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.09% with a share float percentage of 85.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LendingClub Corporation having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.49 Million shares worth more than $35.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.99 Million and represent 8.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 3195063 shares of worth $16.68 Million while later fund manager owns 1.96 Million shares of worth $8.93 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.