WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1,093,480 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $55 per share which meant it gained $2.85 on the day or 5.47% during that session. The WCC stock price is -11.49% off its 52-week high price of $61.32 and 75.42% above the 52-week low of $13.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 913.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 651.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.3.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) trade information

Sporting 5.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the WCC stock price touched $55.08- or saw a rise of 0.15%. Year-to-date, WESCO International, Inc. shares have moved -7.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have changed 17.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.18% from current levels.

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WESCO International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +104.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.23%, compared to 3.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.5% and 29.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +45.5%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.04 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.1 Billion and $1.97 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.3% for the current quarter and 103.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.32% with a share float percentage of 109.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WESCO International, Inc. having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.55 Million shares worth more than $159.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.85 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.03 Million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1368007 shares of worth $48.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.2 Million shares of worth $41.96 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.