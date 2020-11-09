Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,163,012 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.86 Billion, closed the recent trade at $94.39 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The CDAY stock price is -3.76% off its 52-week high price of $97.94 and 59.32% above the 52-week low of $38.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CDAY stock price touched $97.64- or saw a rise of 3.67%. Year-to-date, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares have moved 38.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have changed 5.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 8Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.84% from current levels.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220.02 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $232.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $221.8 Million and $218.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.8% for the current quarter and 6.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +242% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.5%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.73% with a share float percentage of 107.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. having a total of 341 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.93 Million shares worth more than $1.66 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 17.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 Billion and represent 12.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.61% shares in the company for having 6766101 shares of worth $559.22 Million while later fund manager owns 6.41 Million shares of worth $529.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.36% of company’s outstanding stock.