Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 2,529,064 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $867.08 Million, closed the recent trade at $34.55 per share which meant it lost -$28.81 on the day or -45.47% during that session. The ARCT stock price is -91.72% off its 52-week high price of $66.24 and 75.37% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 480.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 618.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Despite being -45.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the ARCT stock price touched $64.50- or saw a rise of 45.2%. Year-to-date, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 225.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have changed -30.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 116.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +137.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.13% from current levels.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.93%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.9% and 30.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.5%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.54% with a share float percentage of 80.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $107.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 963.36 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.03 Million and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.03% shares in the company for having 1965560 shares of worth $102.66 Million while later fund manager owns 1.26 Million shares of worth $53.93 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.14% of company’s outstanding stock.