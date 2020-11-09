Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,353,136 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.18 Million, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The YGYI stock price is -682.46% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 28.07% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) trade information

Despite being -4.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the YGYI stock price touched $0.6949 or saw a rise of 18.45%. Year-to-date, Youngevity International, Inc. shares have moved -82.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) have changed 4.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 648.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 549.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 952.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +952.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 952.63% from current levels.

Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.2 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $36.11 Million and $56.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3% for the current quarter and -23.1% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.19% with a share float percentage of 11.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Youngevity International, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 506.66 Thousand shares worth more than $719.46 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 175.17 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $248.74 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 363755 shares of worth $516.53 Thousand while later fund manager owns 135.09 Thousand shares of worth $191.83 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.