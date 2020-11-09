Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 3,995,089 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.45 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.49 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 11.5% during that session. The PHIO stock price is -628.92% off its 52-week high price of $18.15 and 35.74% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 254.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Sporting 11.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the PHIO stock price touched $2.65-1 or saw a rise of 1.51%. Year-to-date, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have moved -72.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have changed 17.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 161.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +261.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.64% from current levels.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.4%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.21% with a share float percentage of 6.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 74.18 Thousand shares worth more than $162.46 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 21.28 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.53 Thousand and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.