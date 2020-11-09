Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has a beta value of 7.05 and has seen 2,401,322 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.83 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.28 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 7.39% during that session. The CAPR stock price is -187.85% off its 52-week high price of $12.32 and 79.44% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 301.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Sporting 7.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CAPR stock price touched $4.49-4 or saw a rise of 4.44%. Year-to-date, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 235.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) have changed -12.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 180.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +180.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 180.37% from current levels.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.22% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14% and -5.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -76.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $210Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $142Million and $222Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.9% for the current quarter and -5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.1%.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.31% with a share float percentage of 6.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 341.52 Thousand shares worth more than $1.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 198.8 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $914.48 Thousand and represent 1.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 53771 shares of worth $324.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 45.02 Thousand shares of worth $207.09 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.