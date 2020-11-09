Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 12,668,125 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.94 Million, closed the last trade at $1.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -11.27% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -221.16% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 25.93% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Despite being -11.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the AMRS stock price touched $2.81 or saw a rise of 32.74%. Year-to-date, Amyris, Inc. shares have moved -38.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed -39.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 349.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +482.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 217.46% from current levels.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.17% with a share float percentage of 70.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amyris, Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.89 Million shares worth more than $76.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 8.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 10.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.47 Million and represent 4.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 7840300 shares of worth $25.72 Million while later fund manager owns 2.33 Million shares of worth $7.65 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.