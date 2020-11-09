Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1,722,438 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $700.75 Million, closed the last trade at $3.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.21% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -47.38% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 52.36% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Despite being -5.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the AGEN stock price touched $4.09-6 or saw a rise of 6.6%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc. shares have moved -6.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed -8.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 109.42% from current levels.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.22 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $34.5 Million and $15.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -53% for the current quarter and 27.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.6%.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.97% with a share float percentage of 64.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 12.86 Million shares worth more than $50.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.89 Million and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 4011448 shares of worth $15.76 Million while later fund manager owns 3.88 Million shares of worth $15.5 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.