Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -0.77 and has seen 1,084,248 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $602.27 Million, closed the last trade at $11.72 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -189.68% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 87.2% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 502.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 520.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the HGEN stock price touched $13.00- or saw a rise of 9.85%. Year-to-date, Humanigen, Inc. shares have moved 380.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed -17.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 574.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +190.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 113.31% from current levels.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3%.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.17% with a share float percentage of 33.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ieq Capital, Llc with over 20.95 Thousand shares worth more than $222.88 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Ieq Capital, Llc held 0.01% of shares outstanding.