Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 3,460,026 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.98 Million, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.66% during that session. The AVGR stock price is -552% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 14.4% above the 52-week low of $0.214. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Sporting 2.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the AVGR stock price touched $0.2628 or saw a rise of 6.01%. Year-to-date, Avinger, Inc. shares have moved -78.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have changed -21.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 614.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 64.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 300% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 300% from current levels.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avinger, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -77.99%, compared to 12.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.7% and 82.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Million and $2.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.8% for the current quarter and -9.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.5%.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.41% with a share float percentage of 14.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avinger, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.35 Million shares worth more than $757.39 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 2.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.78 Thousand and represent 2.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 123737 shares of worth $38.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20.94 Thousand shares of worth $10.15 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.