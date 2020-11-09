SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,572,826 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $57.85 per share which meant it lost -$6.02 on the day or -9.43% during that session. The SWTX stock price is -15.73% off its 52-week high price of $66.95 and 70.58% above the 52-week low of $17.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 492.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 323.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Despite being -9.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the SWTX stock price touched $66.95- or saw a rise of 13.59%. Year-to-date, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 50.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) have changed 11.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $73. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.57% from current levels.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -176.6%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.73% with a share float percentage of 85.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.41 Million shares worth more than $311.06 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 17.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 7.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.81 Million and represent 16.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 640712 shares of worth $28.45 Million while later fund manager owns 434.03 Thousand shares of worth $20.69 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.