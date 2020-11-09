Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 6,446,553 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $67.08 per share which meant it gained $11.04 on the day or 19.71% during that session. The LYV stock price is -14.19% off its 52-week high price of $76.6 and 67.65% above the 52-week low of $21.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Sporting 19.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the LYV stock price touched $72.72- or saw a rise of 5.65%. Year-to-date, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have changed 20.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.01% from current levels.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38500%, compared to -15.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -154.5% and -31.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -83.6%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $233.33 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $527.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.89 Billion and $1.37 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -91.9% for the current quarter and -61.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.7%.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.45% with a share float percentage of 100.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 650 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.57 Million shares worth more than $690.34 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 12.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $557.01 Million and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 5637524 shares of worth $303.75 Million while later fund manager owns 5.47 Million shares of worth $256.02 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.