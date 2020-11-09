BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 3,784,963 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $720.39 Million, closed the last trade at $4.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.66% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -54.17% off its 52-week high price of $6.29 and 66.18% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Despite being -3.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the BCRX stock price touched $4.37-6 or saw a rise of 6.64%. Year-to-date, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 18.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed 17.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +218.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.29% from current levels.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.13%, compared to 16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -850% and -20.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.57 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.93 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.73 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.9%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.12% with a share float percentage of 77.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 15.58 Million shares worth more than $74.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.89 Million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 12872137 shares of worth $44.22 Million while later fund manager owns 5Million shares of worth $23.81 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.