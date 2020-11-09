Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2,758,460 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $492.04 Million, closed the last trade at $9.62 per share which meant it gained $2.24 on the day or 30.35% during that session. The MOD stock price is -14.03% off its 52-week high price of $10.97 and 70.48% above the 52-week low of $2.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 707.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.59 Million shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) trade information

Sporting 30.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the MOD stock price touched $10.97- or saw a rise of 12.31%. Year-to-date, Modine Manufacturing Company shares have moved 24.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) have changed 34.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 711.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Modine Manufacturing Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +132.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.24%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -69.2% and -64.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -102.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.9%.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.43% with a share float percentage of 92.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Modine Manufacturing Company having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.14 Million shares worth more than $22.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.27 Million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 1494248 shares of worth $8.13 Million while later fund manager owns 1.32 Million shares of worth $7.28 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.